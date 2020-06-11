Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Critic After Discussing Race With His Granddaughter

Todd Chrisley does not have time for just about any kind of hate.

On Wednesday evening, the Chrisley Knows Best star announced a new podcast episode featuring his biracial granddaughter Chloe Chrisley.

“Silent Racism, I Love How God Made Me, and It’s Enough. Today I am joined by surprise guest Chloe for a conversation about race and racism in America,” that he shared on Instagram. “Plus your questions about how the show affects regular life.”

One follower decided to share her perspective in the comments section. “I’m sorry, I don’t like it. Marry your own color. It really screws up the kids,” the consumer wrote.

Todd saw the comment and replied. “Hello Patti, I hope that the Lord lets you live long enough to see that color doesn’t screw kids up, but ignorance and hater most certainly will,” that he wrote in accordance with Hollywood Unlocked. “I will pray that God tempers your heart and that he grants you clarity.”

As for the newest episode of Chrisely Confessions, Todd and Chloe, 7, talked openly about what is being conducted in the country.

“I have a black mom and a white dad and I love how God made me,” Chloe said when recalling a household moment this weekend.

Todd added, “Chloe is seven so Chloe needs to be involved in these conversations at seven because she needs to know that this country—this world as they see her—they will see you as a black girl.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star also added that it is important to him in determining friends is how they treat you.

“I’ve had to have my eyes opened in a lot of ways to silent racism,” Todd admitted.

Chloe is the daughter of Todd’s son Kyle Chrisley. In 2016, Todd was granted full custody of his granddaughter. Since then, she’s got made appearances on the family’s USA Network show.

“The sweetest gift from God, I Thank you dear lord for every blessing you’ve ever given me, for every lesson I learned the hard way, for all the things I was wrong about and for the ability to love, forgive, and accept and move on,” Todd previously shared on Instagram. “THIS CHILD IS OUR BLESSING and we will honor that for every day we are given and beyond.”

