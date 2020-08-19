Todd Chrisley Denies Plastic Surgery After IMPOSSIBLY Youthful New Look!

Quarantine is a good time to try out a new look. (After all, if you cut some hideous bangs and no one sees it, did it really even happen?)

Then if it does work out, you can always debut the new ‘do on Instagram — or in Todd Chrisley’s case, debut a whole new face?!?

The reality star posted a seemingly innocent selfie to Instagram this week with the caption:

“As you might have guessed, @juliechrisley didn’t like the facial hair so i am back to basic and boring ..”

However, it seemed that when the 51-year-old shaved his beard, he shaved a few decades off his face as well! Ch-ch-check out the pic (below):

Can you believe this???

It looks like Todd is starring in a real-life version of 17 Again!

Unsurprisingly, the reactions to the snap focused mainly on Chrisley’s bafflingly youthful appearance. Commenters, including Lisa Rinna, claimed he looked anywhere from 12 to 18-years-old. Fans questioned whether the uncanny photo was the work of some serious filters — or some serious fillers.

But when plastic surgery got brought up, Todd balked! One commenter remarked:

“thank your plastic surgeon…your face is allllll filler ..”

