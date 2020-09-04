Today’s Mainstream Media Wants To Keep Voters Ignorant And Uninformed

The Deep State is self-destructive. Their power lives in the federal government, and the damage of the electoral system will damage any faith in the federal government.

They have actually ended up being the system of tyranny they were planned to avoid, and we are much better off without them.

To them, chaos/losing authenticity and even possibly collapse might be a more effective result long term. They might or perhaps most likely feel that it would all settle at some time, and after that they can blame the mayhem on Trump the male, and restore something resembling what we have today by method of individuals REQUIRING a go back to normalcy (tyranny).

MORE NEWS: John Bolton’s Book Refutes Claims In Anonymously Sourced Atlantic Hit Piece Against Trump

Big Academia and Big Enemydia are undoubtedly “all in” to help.

Dumbed down residents fed consistent propaganda are simple to control, which is the location the last 100 years (with the exception of WWII) have actually brought us to.

Worse, due to the fact that of all of the credentialed fools and the legal “profession,” most still think “it can’t happen here,” while it is taking place here.

STOP THE MEDIA PLAN!

I believe the United States federal government requires to run an enormous news/publicity project (prior to the media and social networks can conspire to prohibit advertisements) threatening action versus anybody who devotes any citizen …