Today’s deals include the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Galaxy Note 9 and more

We begin today’s deals with the brand-new Apple MacBookPro This 13- inch design includes 16 GB RAM, 512 GB storage, a 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, and 4 thunderbolt ports for $1,600 after a $199 discount rate.

We then head to B&H Photo Video, where we discover the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for $750 after a $500 discount rate. This gadget comes 512 GB in storage area, and its opened in any color version. However, you might wish to rush for yours, considering that this offer will just last till August 1 at 11: 59 PM EDT.

Best Buy’s Apple Shopping Event is still active, implying that you can discover numerous Apple items on sale, consisting of the Powerbeats Pro for $200 after a $50 discount rate, the Solo Pro for $230 with $70 off, $100 off the iPhone 11 and more.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re going to enjoy this. The Garmin Legacy Saga Series Star Wars- inspired premium smartwatch is offered for $330 after a $70 discount rate.