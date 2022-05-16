The member forces of the “Resistance” movement had decided to hold a peaceful rally today. The car race is one of the ways of exercising the constitutional right to freedom of assembly, it is exclusively legal, the member of the NA “Armenia” faction Aram Vardjanyan stated at the press conference in the French Square, referring to the actions of the police.

“Therefore, there can be no police intervention, moreover, the brutal intervention of berets of other colors could not have taken place. But we saw the exact opposite. “If Armenia was a country that advocates democratic values, we could not see everything we have seen today,” said Vardjanyan.

He mentioned as an example that the driver was sitting behind the wheel of a car, that he was not doing anything, they were using force against him in order to arrest him.

“We see cases of use of force for its own sake. We saw what kind of force was used against 75-year-old Georgi Aristakesyan today. “Even the most impudent personal insult is inflicted on him,” the deputy said.

“Now a criminal case is being initiated against grandfather Zhora, a participant of 3 wars, he is being arrested. We have such a reality. Today’s actions of the police contain from the transfer of powers of the Criminal Code to abuse, features of other articles, we can even see the feature of the crime of kidnapping. “Each of them will be held accountable, will be punished very severely,” the deputy stated.