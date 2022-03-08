Happy! Mayor Hrachya Sargsyanի: Facebook post:
Dear women և girls,
Congratulations on International Women’s Day.
Women’s Month is an occasion to send you words of gratitude and appreciation for your boundless devotion and care.
Having made a significant contribution to the complex, responsible management of our city, being represented in various areas of community activity – financial, commercial management – administration, today women do the most difficult work with honor, while remaining just as beautiful and charming.
I wish you health, love and professional advancement.
Happy և be loved, happy March 8!
Sincerely, Mayor of Yerevan
