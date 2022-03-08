Happy! Mayor Hrachya Sargsyanի: Facebook post:

Dear women և girls,

Congratulations on International Women’s Day.

Women’s Month is an occasion to send you words of gratitude and appreciation for your boundless devotion and care.

Having made a significant contribution to the complex, responsible management of our city, being represented in various areas of community activity – financial, commercial management – administration, today women do the most difficult work with honor, while remaining just as beautiful and charming.

I wish you health, love and professional advancement.

Happy և be loved, happy March 8!

Sincerely, Mayor of Yerevan