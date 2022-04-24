Today, on April 24, the Italy-Armenia Friendship Group of the Italian Inter-Parliamentary Union issued a statement on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, which reads in particular:

“It has been 107 years since the genocide of the Armenian people, a tragedy that we can not, we must not forget at all. Forgetting the dark moments of history means allowing them to be repeated. Memory is the antidote to barbarism and atrocities against humanity, so remembering is a duty. Accordingly, as parliamentarians of the Italian Republic, we are glad that the Chamber of Deputies in 2019 unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the genocide of the Armenian people. “Today we stand by all Armenians, particularly Armenian companies in Italy and the community, in memory of the Armenian Genocide.”

Senators: Paola Binetti, Stefano Borges, Roberto Calderoli, Isabella Rauti

Deputies: Umberto Buratti, Laura Cavandoli, Jari Colla, Hugo Capellacci, Julio Centemero, Vito Comencini, Roberto Ferrari, Paolo Formentini, Eva Lorenzo, Alvise Maniolo, Elio Manioli,