“One should not be silent today,” RA People’s Artist Hrant Tokhatyan assured during the discussion of cultural figures organized by the opposition in France Square.

According to him, they play with the feelings of the people, when they say that you participate in the rally, then you are on this side, you do not participate, you are on its side. Addressing the citizens, he said ․ “If you are not on someone’s side, come and be on my side. You do not have to come here to defend the old, the older. What we have today is what we have created. ”

According to him, if we had been more united in time, we would not have met in this situation ․ “Unable to fight against ignorance, to advance ours, the people, we came to this destination. We started to give in, that’s why we reached this day. “

Hrant Tokhatyan alerted that today our statehood is on the biggest plate and continued ․ “We are talking about everything except the statehood. Today we have learned that word again. “Today we must understand that until we have a strong state, statehood, nothing will happen.”

Tat Tat Harutyunyan