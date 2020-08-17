‘Today was history’: Tyler Strafaci captures Havemeyer, his family’s ‘holy grail’

BANDON, Ore.– The cool mist that blanketed Bandon Dunes on Sunday night made it hard to recognize the tears welling in Frank Strafaci Jr.’s eyes as he stood simply off the last green of the famous resort’s name course. But they existed, a lot so that it should’ve been almost difficult for him to get a clear view of his youngest kid, Tyler, about 50 backyards away, presenting for pictures with among golf’s most valued prizes.

Finding the best words, nevertheless, was no issue.

“Yesterday was about fulfilling a little kid’s dreams,” stated Frank Jr., who had actually caddied Tyler all the method to the champion match of the 120 th U.S. Amateur, an accomplishment that, to name a few spoils, certified the 22-year-old Strafaci for his initially Masters.

“Today was history.”

Eighty- 5 years earlier, Frank Strafaci Sr., Frank Jr’s dad and Tyler’s grandpa, won his initially, and just, USGA champion, the 1935 U.S. Amateur Public Links, at age 19. As for the Havemeyer Trophy, it had actually constantly avoided the Strafaci household– very first Frank Sr., the amateur legend who took 16 fractures at the U.S. Amateur, and after that Frank Jr., an accomplished amateur in his own right. And it stayed out of reach up until Tyler, the Georgia Tech senior playing his nation’s earliest champion for a.