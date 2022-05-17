Today, the police were released on the people like janissaries, on Nikol Pashinyan’s order. The number of detainees has been unprecedented in recent years; “All this proves that the last hope for the preservation of Pashinyan’s power is left to the several hundred janissaries who serve in the police system and deny their roots,” RPA Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan told Aysor.am.

“It is the handwriting of the Turkish sultans. When things went awry around them, the last hope to stay in power, to avoid being a thug, remained the personal guard, the Janissaries who had been uprooted, eaten by the people, denied their own history and families. The same handwriting was noticed today with the launch of the employees of a number of police subdivisions, “Armen Ashotyan said.

At the same time, the RPA vice-chairman reminded that today the public was informed that Nikol Pashinyan had done a “favor” to the police in the form of a reward for the service rendered to him from the taxes paid by the people, that is, from the state budget.

“But woe to the state, in whose police there are policemen who raise a hand on the future of their own people, their own state with a monthly” premium “,” said the RPA vice-president.

Armen Ashotyan drew attention to the fact that the government has been spreading rumors in recent days, as if the struggle movement is fading, և people do not come to demonstrations և marches.

“Do they use such a brutal force against the dying movement?” How can a person not come, if according to official data only 414 people have been brought? In other words, there is an obvious gap between the reality “the actual reality” provided by the government, which is filled with Nikol’s pathological fears, “the Republican figure said.

The RPA vice-president reminded him of the episode of bringing his friends, when the police did not even allow flowers to be laid at the Genocide Memorial in Holocaust Park.

“All my calls to allow us to finish our operation were in vain, because today a group of idiots who had no sense of intelligence and forgot their own past had attacked us. Sorry for the word, but some of them were “ox-eaten, ox-raised” creatures. “They do not bring honor to the police system, the vast majority of which understands very well what a deep disaster the state is in, what an evil Nicole is,” our interlocutor said.

According to Armen Ashotyan, even the “premiums” and the remnants of the government table do not affect the overwhelming majority of the police.

“In any case, there are broiler types in the system, which, perhaps, are fed with hormonal food in order to be more aggressive.

It should be reminded that Arsen Babayan, a member of the “Homeland” party council, made a Facebook post today, informing that the “record” of the entire history of the Republic of Armenia has been set today by the number of administrative detainees in one day.

“Let me remind you that today the police arrested 417 dignified citizens,” Babayan wrote.