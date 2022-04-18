Military expert Karen Vrtanesyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“What do I expect? What do I not expect from the actions of opposition forces and figures? What will be my participation as a citizen?”

First, I do not expect quick changes, a clear “final game”.

Of course, if events develop quickly և Nicole is quickly removed, as a result, a more or less efficient national consensus government is formed, which will immediately start defending Armenia (including Artsakh), I will be the happiest Karen Vrtanesyan in the world, I will take everyone by surprise. “Look how wrong I was in this matter.”

Second, I understand that the current processes (spontaneous protests, then apathy-despair, then rage, then new protests) are NATURAL, these are manifestations of national identity in crisis.

Many of you will not believe, but now before our eyes normal processes of nation-building are unfolding (yes, our ancient nation is constantly, so to speak, reborn, rebuilt; this is a normal phenomenon for all nations).

Our identity was different before the 44-day war, after the defeat it was somewhat different. Now we are all looking for new symbols, around which unification will help overcome the current identity crisis.

Naturally, # anti-Armenia will try to prevent it in every way. The enemies of the nation, including Nikol’s Turkish subordinate gang, need Armenians who are suffocated, broken will, apathy and mutual hatred.

Third, the question arises, what is the point of participating in today’s activities? I will go to the Opera House not to join this or that figure, nor to expect immediate results, but to participate in the process of nation-building.

More specifically. to listen, to speak, to convey the ideas of our group of nationalists to people, to “steal” their thoughts.

To get to know new people, to register the formulas on the feet, to refine them, to unite with new people around those ideas.

What I have written may seem very abstract, but, friends, without going through this difficult stage, we will not move forward. Without this stage, the national forces will not be able to create and refine clear things to be said – narratives, they will not be able to infect others with them, which is a mandatory condition for nationwide mobilization.

This does not mean that I am an outsider, I am not going to take any active action (like the parasitic intellectuals who have enjoyed the nation’s resources for decades, and now at a difficult time for the nation are trying to hide their desertion: “Read my case “It’s writing, and yours is keeping the trench” with demagogic excuses), no, no, no.

Today the place of the national intellectual is right on the street, in the bushes, tomorrow, maybe, in a real trench.

Today’s rational nationalist must be in the demonstrations, take part in various actions, both on the street, in the media field and elsewhere.

We all, with the inertia of the previous “normal life”, consider this stage of our history as a catastrophic period.

If we put aside the normal illusion, we will understand. We are at a crucial stage in the reconstruction of Armenia; we are all witnesses and participants in the most important historical processes.

In order to pass that stage with honor, we must start building mutual trust.

There is no trust, there will be no mobilization.

Without mobilization → there will be no action.

If there is no action, anti-Armenia will continue to destroy Armenia.

# rationalNationalism “.