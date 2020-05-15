Today on Fox News: May 15, 2020

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Wilbur Ross, U.S. Secretary of Commerce

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump; Mike Helton, vice chairman of NASCAR. Fox News contributor Dr. Marty Makary on how you can reopen America safely. Author Larry Winget shares recommendation to the Class of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Singer Bret Michaels provides a really particular “Fox & Friends” front room live performance.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Unmasking the Unmaskers – A listing of officers from the Obama administration who sought to unmask President Trump’s former nationwide safety adviser Michael Flynn was launched this week. The newest revelation has now fueled calls for from each Republican lawmakers and the president to look into the extent of the unmasking follow. Fox News Digital politics reporter Brooke Singman and former assistant U.S. legal professional Andrew McCarthy clarify what unmasking is and what precisely occurred.

Also on the Rundown: House Democrats are pushing a $three trillion coronavirus financial stimulus invoice they are saying offers aid cash for states, the unemployed and extra. If it passes the House, Senate Republicans say will probably be lifeless on arrival. Chris Wallace, host of “Fox News Sunday,” discusses the talk over extra stimulus, the reopening of states and the 2020 race.

Don’t miss the excellent news with Tonya J. Powers. Plus, commentary by Geraldo Riviera, Fox News correspondent-at-large.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Karl Rove, former deputy White House chief of employees below President George W. Bush; former NFL nice Tiki Barber; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent-at-large; Shannon Bream, host of “Fox [email protected]” and extra.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Judge Andrew Napolitano discusses unmasking, Pete Hegseth talks about how Americans can defend their freedom, Ja’Ron Smith, deputy assistant to President Trump, talks about how you can assist communities affected by COVID-19 and the Failla household talks about whether or not colleges will probably be again within the fall.