The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan visited the Armenian boxing team, which is currently undergoing the last preparatory stage in Olimpavan ahead of the European Championship.

Vahram Dumanyan was accompanied by Deputy Minister Karen Giloyan and President of the Armenian Boxing Federation Hovhannes Hovsepyan.

The Minister of Education and Science communicated with the boxers and wished them success in a possible inspection. “Expectations are very high. I know how much effort and energy you put into this difficult task in preparation for the European Championships, and what trials you still have to overcome in the ring. We are with you. Today, more than ever, we need victories, and I am sure you will give us many victorious moments at this European Championship. I wish you good luck – the most important – fights without injuries. “

Deputy Minister of Education and Science Karen Giloyan emphasized that the championship held under its own roof will undoubtedly add additional tension, but we have a team full of very strong boxers and we will succeed. “We will be represented in all 13 weight categories, and all our strongest are in that team. Thank you guys for your complete dedication and preparation. They are very well prepared. “

During the match, the head coach of the team Karen Aghamalyan also announced the composition of the team participating in the European Championship. The Armenian team will compete in all 13 weight categories at the championship to be held in Yerevan.

Baregham Harutyunyan (48 kg), Arthur Hovhannisyan (51 kg), Janik Sahakyan (54 kg), Arthur Bazeyan (57 kg), Karen Tonakanyan (60 kg), Hovhannes Bachkov (63.5 kg), Gurgen will defend the sports honor of our country. Madoyan (67 kg), Narek Zakharyan (71 kg), Vakhtang Harutyunyan (75 kg), Hambardzum Hakobyan (80 kg), Rafael Hovhannisyan (86 kg), Narek Manasyan (92 kg) and super heavyweight Davit Chaloyan.

Karen Aghamalyan emphasizes that the boys of the team are in good shape and are almost ready for the championship. “We will try to live up to expectations. With the support of the Ministry of Education and Science, the National Olympic Committee of Armenia and the Armenian Boxing Federation, we have passed an excellent stage of preparation. We do not have a problem. The responsibility is great, but the boys are experienced, we feel there is internal tension. Nevertheless, we are sure that everything will be fine. “

The head coach of the team also called on the fans to stand by the team and support the boys in the complex.

It should be noted that until the last moment, the participation of the bronze medalist of the Olympic Games, two-time European champion Hovhannes Bachkov in the European Championship was questionable. Deputy Minister of Education and Science Karen Giloyan emphasizes that Bachkov has made a very serious decision. “Bachkov canceled a very important fight in the professional ring to participate in the European Championship. He really made a very serious decision, he did not refuse our request. He also realized that this is a very important championship.

I see that the veterans are in very good condition and feel great. Importantly, there is a team spirit. Karen Aghamalyan is also satisfied with the training. All that is left is to ask God for fights without injuries. God willing, our nation will be able to enjoy the joy it deserves. ”

Speaking about the preparatory works going on in the sports and concert complex, Karen Giloyan assured that about 90% of the works have been done. “The rest is a matter of time. We do not have a problem. The complex has been made very good, new floor, new billboards have been repaired. Corridors, rooms, wardrobes have been renovated. Even the elevators have changed. Exterior repairs were also carried out. The fountains will be turned on during the opening ceremony. We will have a very beautiful and modern opening ceremony. It will be very interesting, but, of course, it is possible for us that the competition days will go well. ”

According to the Deputy Minister of Education and Science, the technical and film crews are also ready. All fights will be broadcast live on Vivaro Media, and the semi-finals will also be broadcast live on Channel One.

The President of the Armenian Boxing Federation Hovhannes Hovsepyan, wishing success to our team, thanked those guys who worked hard until the end, but were not included in the final application list. The boys who were not included in the team participating in the European Championship will take part in the tournament in Greece from June 15 to 20. I know that you all prepared the best and wanted to participate in the European Championship, and I thank you for that dedication. “

The European Boxing Championship will take place on May 21-31 at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.

Championship tickets are already on sale. They can be purchased at the ticketon website. Tickets cost from 2000 to 10000 drams.