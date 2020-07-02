Today marks World UFO Day – Panorama

World UFO Day is an awareness day for folks to gather together and watch the skies for unidentified flying objects.

In the past there have been two days that were called World UFO Day – July 2 and June 24. The WUFODO (World UFO Day Organization) declared July 2 to function as official World UFO day. This was done to get rid of any confusion. Also, the first first World UFO Day was celebrated on July 2 in 2001. June 24 could be the date that aviator Kenneth Arnold reported what is generally speaking considered to be unidentified flying object sighting in the United States, while July 2 commemorates the supposed UFO crash in the 1947 Roswell UFO Incident.

The goal of the July 2 celebration is to raise awareness of the Roswell findings, and to gain support in forcing governments to “tell the truth about earthly visits from outer space aliens.” This day is celebrated in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, China, Thailand, Belgium, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Netherlands, South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, Czech Republic, Australia, Spain, Korea, Brazil, Italy, France, Nigeria, Finland, Austria and Poland.