Today marks World Environment Day – Panorama

World Environment Day (‘WED’) is widely known yearly on 5 June to lift world consciousness of the necessity to take optimistic environmental motion. It is run by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

It was the day that United Nations Conference on the Human Environment started. The United Nations Conference on the Human Environment was from 5-16 June 1972. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972. The first World Environment Day was in 1973. World Environment Day is hosted yearly by a distinct metropolis with a distinct theme and is commemorated with a world exposition within the week of 5 June. World Environment Day is in spring within the Northern Hemisphere and fall within the Southern Hemisphere.

“Stockholm was without a doubt the landmark event in the growth of international environmentalism,” writes John McCormick within the ebook Reclaiming Paradise. “It was the first occasion on which the political, social and economic problems of the global environment were discussed at an intergovernmental forum with a view to actually taking corrective action.”