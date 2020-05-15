Today marks International Day of Families – Panorama

The International Day of Families is noticed on the 15th of May yearly. The Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 with decision and displays the significance the worldwide group attaches to households. The International Day supplies a chance to advertise consciousness of points referring to households and to extend data of the social, financial and demographic processes affecting households.

The International Day of Families has impressed a collection of consciousness-elevating occasions, together with nationwide household days. In many nations, that day supplies a chance to spotlight totally different areas of curiosity and significance to households. Activities embody workshops and conferences, radio and tv programmes, newspaper articles and cultural programmes highlighting related themes.