Today marks Aram Khachaturian’s birthday anniversary – Panorama

June 6 Marks the 117th birthday anniversary of world-well-known Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian.The 16th version of the Khachaturian International Competition is about to kick off on the good musician’s birthday, bringing collectively musicians from 13 nations.

As reported earlier, this yr’s competitors is specialised in violin. Ahead of the launch of the competitors, the members of the organizing committee will go to Komitas pantheon and lay flowers on the tomb of the composer.

On today, Yerevan residents can count on variety of surprises to mark the composer’s birthday anniversary. As Aram Khachaturian museum-home reported earlier, residents can get pleasure from ten works by Khachaturian in numerous places of the capital with ARLOOPA App.

As individuals go the mural proper beside the composer’s museum in Yerevan, they’ll simply scan the wall with the ARLOOPA app and benefit from the maestro’s well-known “Waltz the Masquerade Suite” alongside along with his virtuoso conducting efficiency.