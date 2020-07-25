Today marks April Hero Lt. Colonel Onik Grigoryan’s birthday anniversary – Panorama

“Tell my son Hovik he is set to take care of the family and the fatherland from now on,” were latest things ofLt Colonel Onik Grigoryan who fell victim throughout the Aril war in2016 Today, Grigoryan would have turned 42.

Onik Grigoryan fell on April 2. The group of 5 commanders,Lt Colonels Aleksan Arakelyan, Onik Grigoryan, Roman Poghosyan, Major Suren Melkumyan, and senior lieutenant Maxim Grigoryan, hurried for assistance to the serviceman, performing their service on the frontline at the112 nd defense post.

In serious combating versus the Azeri unique systems, the brave officers caused significant losses on opponent’s workforce, prevented their seepage effort into the defense zone of the Armenian forces.

Displaying extraordinary self- sacrifice and nerve, all the member of the group heroically fell throughout the serious combating. To remind, over night to April 1- 2 all 19 serviceman of the discussed military posts were eliminated while defensing the fatherland.

Onik Grigoryan was born in 1978 in the town of Khramort (Askeran) in the household of a leader of regional self- defense forces, Karo Grigoryan, who took an active function in the freedom of his native town from Azerbaijanis in1993 A graduate of the Artsakh Institute of Physical Culture, Onnik followed the steps of his daddy, and signed up with the military as a profession officer.

He left his 2 kids– 16- year- old Tatev and 11- year- old Hovhannes.

For his thorough service Onik Grigoryan was granted the Medal of “Admiral Isakov, the Medal “For Service in Battle” of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic, “Nelson Stepanyan,” “RA ARF 20 Anniversary,” Medals along with gotten various letters of commendation.

For extraordinary nerve, self- sacrifice and abilities showed while defensing and making sure the security of the motherland Onik Grigoryan was granted posthumously the very first- class Order of the Combat Cross by the President of Armenia and the medal “For Courage” by the President of the Artsakh Republic.