Today marks 96th birthday of singing legend Charles Aznavour – Panorama

Today, May 22, marks the birthday anniversary of legendary French-Armenian singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour.

TM Production has launched a flash mob at this time to have fun the 96th birthday of the good chansonnier.

“Given the current situation, the annual open-air concert dedicated to Charles Aznavour’s birthday in the square named after him cannot be held this year. That’s why we suggest you join the #CityIsListeningToAznavour flash mob on May 22 by playing songs of the world-famous chansonnier in cafes, cars, balconies and elsewhere,” TM Production said in a assertion.

On Friday, at 8pm, the Opera and Ballet Theater of Armenia will current La Boheme ballet devoted to Charles Aznavour’s birthday on its Facebook web page (music by Charles Aznavour, state of affairs and choreography by Roudolf Kharatian and units and costumes by Astghik Stepanyan). Garegin Babelyan will act as Jean Charlesm, whereas Tatevik Grigoryan will carry out as Suzette throughout the ballet efficiency. The inventive director of the theatre is Honored Artist of Russia Constantine Orbelian.

Charles Aznavour was born in 1924 to a household of Armenian immigrants in Paris. A world-famend singer and musician, he has additionally earned reward for his humanitarian work. In 1989, he gathered greater than 80 showbiz associates, together with Minnelli and Dionne Warwick, to report “For You, Armenia” music, which raised funds for victims of the 7 December 1988 Armenian earthquake.

He continued to lift funds for Armenia and based the Aznavour Foundation to assist “Armenians all over the world, so they in turn help Armenia to become a self-sufficient country,” he mentioned. He served as Armenia’s ambassador to Switzerland, and its consultant at UNESCO in Paris.

In a profession spanning over 70 years, the legend recorded greater than 1,200 songs, launched 294 albums, carried out over 1,000 live shows in 94 nations worldwide and starred in over 60 motion pictures. He offered 180 million data throughout his lifetime.

The singer died on 1 October 2018 on the age of 94.

“I’m not afraid of death, I am just happy that I live, see, hear, feel and enjoy the surrounding world,” mentioned Aznavour in his biography.