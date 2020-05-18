Today marks 28th anniversary of the liberation of Berdzor town – Panorama

28 years in the past on today Berdzor town of Artsakh was liberated. The blockade of the town was damaged and Artsakh joined the Republic of Armenia by land.

“The liberation was a turning point in the future victories and its significance is hard to overestimate in the state building and future successes,” Davit Babayan, the chief of Artsakh Conservative Party wrote on his Facebook web page.

Congratulating all on the exceptional date, Babayan mentioned the additional growth of Qashatagh area and making Berdzor affluent stays a difficulty of pan-Armenian relevance which is able to safe the sustainability of Armenian statehood.