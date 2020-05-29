Today is International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers – Panorama

29 May is the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. to honour the reminiscence of the UN peacekeepers who’ve misplaced their lives within the trigger of peace; to pay tribute to all of the women and men who’ve served and proceed to serve in UN peacekeeping operations for his or her excessive degree of professionalism, dedication and braveness.

Over the previous 20 years Armenia has developed a bigger function in peace operations around the globe to assist pursue home protection reforms and modernization as properly to forge better self-sufficiency and acquire precious worldwide expertise for its elite peacekeeping battalion.

Armenia’s first contribution to a global peacekeeping mission was in Kosovo in 2004, the place it deployed peacekeepers to NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR), serving underneath Greek command and with mission tasks together with checkpoint and perimeter safety, conducting patrols, riot and crowd management and convoy safety.

In January 2005, 46 Armenian peacekeepers deployed to Iraq underneath Polish command, based mostly in Al-Kut, exterior of Baghdad. As half of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), Armenia contributed 45 peacekeepers, serving underneath German command and tasked with a restricted mission to supply safety for an airport in Konduz.

The peacekeeping brigade of the Armenian Armed Forces have participated in quite a few worldwide and multinational navy workout routines being awarded and gaining the reward of native and worldwide navy officers.