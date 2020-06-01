Today is International Children’s Day – Panorama

The World Conference for the Well-being of Children in Geneva, Switzerland, proclaimed June 1 to be International Children’s Day in 1925. It is often marked with speeches on youngsters’s rights and wellbeing, and different occasions involving or devoted to youngsters.

International Children’s Day is celebrated virtually in all international locations. It is not solely one of the crucial joyful holidays for youngsters, nevertheless it is additionally a reminder for grown-ups that youngsters want fixed care and safety and adults are chargeable for them.

International Children’s Day is the day of mobilization of social opinion for baby safety, observance of rights of youngsters for all times, schooling and leisure, for cover from bodily and psychological violence, exploitation of kid labor, as vital circumstances for building of humane and truthful society.