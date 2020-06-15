Today is Global Wind Day – Panorama

Global Wind Day is an internationally event that develops annually on 15 June.

It is organized by EWEA (European Wind Energy Association) and GWEC (Global Wind Energy Council). It is each day when wind energy is celebrated, information is exchanged and adults and young ones find out about wind energy, its power and the possibilities it holds to improve the world.

In association with EWEA and GWEC, national wind energy associations and companies associated with wind energy production organize events in lots of countries around the globe. Events include visits to onshore and offshore wind farms, information campaigns, demonstration turbines being set up in cities, wind workshops and a wind parade. Many events happen on Global Wind Day itself, but there are also events on the occasions and weeks before and afterwards.