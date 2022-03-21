Aysor.am correspondent spoke with Sedrak Mamulyan, President of the “Development and Preservation of Armenian Culinary Traditions” NGO, on the topic of preserving and popularizing the national cuisine.



– Mr. Mamulyan, nowadays, when customers are offered different dishes in restaurants and other food outlets, is it easy not to lose face in that variety, not to forget the recipes of traditional Armenian dishes?

– It is a very difficult question. Today he considers himself an advocate or restorer of the national cuisine, a person who personally has a shawarma is beating his chest. But for the sake of the nation, is it not possible not to open shawarma houses?

As for us, we have been preserving the national cuisine for 15 years to popularize the old Armenian dishes within our power. But our efforts alone are not enough, they are too little. In the study of the national cuisine, in the struggle for salvation from perversion, we realized that fragmented, local or seasonal approaches do not work.

On the advice of our very good friend, the late Karen Vardanyan, it is already the third year that we have developed a clear, comprehensive project, “Strategic Concept for the Development of National Cuisine.” However, the horror of the 44-day war prevented us from submitting it to the Ministry of Education and Science. On the other hand, we are not in a hurry, because this program has passed a good probationary period by specialists. Now we have agreements, we will meet with the relevant bodies, we will present our vision.

Otherwise, we see that in the name of Armenian cuisine, restaurants mostly serve barbecue-kebab-khinkali-shawarma. That is, most restaurants do not have an image. I had a restaurant for more than 10 years. I have never deviated from the traditional Armenian cuisine, in many cases to the detriment of our budget, but the situation, I repeat, will not be corrected only with us.

– In other words, do you think that the proper preservation of the national cuisine should be carried out at the state level?

– Yes of course. We have been making a small model of it, as I said, for years. We think that the culture of eating and preserving the Armenian cuisine should be introduced to the younger generation from kindergarten to school. Our future generation should be aware of Armenian cuisine.

In addition, in the strategic concept we have developed, we include professional education before reaching the bachelor’s degree. The educational system of the cook profession must be completely changed.

There must be a museum of national cuisine, the kitchen must be fixed by the state: baby food, school food, sports food, food served at military-official receptions. All this must be worked out and classified. In all the countries where we have a Diaspora church, the Armenian cuisine must be presented with great vigor, because the awareness about that sphere is very small, both abroad and in Armenia.