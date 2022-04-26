Home Armenia “Today, at 15:00, we will be at the RA Prosecutor General’s Office... Armenia “Today, at 15:00, we will be at the RA Prosecutor General’s Office to hand over our demand to the RA Prosecutor General to involve Nikol Pashinyan as an accused.” Ara Zohrabyan |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 26, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “Today, at 15:00, we will be at the RA Prosecutor General’s Office to hand over our demand to the RA Prosecutor General to involve Nikol Pashinyan as an accused.” Ara Zohrabyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is arriving in Armenia Morning Armenia The Constitutional Court recognized the article of “grave insult” in accordance with the Constitution. “Freedom” |: Morning Armenia Personal responsibility to take to the streets or not. Aram Sargsyan |: Morning Recent Posts Stocks: Volatility… going into the next couple of months should be higher: SVP Schwab Trump falsely claims he has ‘total’ authority CIA statement on Russia’s use of nuclear weapons is nonsense ․ RF Ministry... Golf Star Justin Thomas Apologizes For Uttering “Inexcusable” Homophobic Slur “We do not have a country to give in to the enemy, we will... Most Popular It is allowed to carry out activities for children, extracurricular groups, providing at least... The current epidemic situation in the Republic of Armenia due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is relatively stable, so the requirement to present a PCR... Metan has appealed against the decision to block its activities in Russia "Meta" company has appealed against the decision to block its activities in Russia, Interfax reports. A lawsuit filed by Meta Platforms against a court decision... Moscow has not invited any country leader to the Victory Day celebration Moscow has not invited any of the leaders of other countries to the Victory Day celebrations this year, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said... Murders, attempted murders ությամբ cases of intentional harm to health have significantly decreased ․... 2022 In the first quarter of this year, as compared to the same period of the previous year, a tangible improvement of the... At the meeting with the lawyers participating in the international conference, the Armenian Patriarch... On April 28, His Holiness His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received in the Mother See of Holy...