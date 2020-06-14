



Toby Alderweireld admits that he thought the internet petition was a joke

Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld says he is “honoured” by the internet petition to replace the statue of former King Leopold II in Antwerp with one of many Belgian defender, although that he thinks this is a bit far-fetched.

Last week, the statue of Leopold II – who oversaw Belgium’s rule of the Congo – was taken down after it was set on fire by anti-racism protesters, with 1,000 signing the petition to replace it with the Spurs centre-back.

The removal of controversial statues is going on all over the world thanks to the Black Lives Matter movement, which emerged following the death of George Floyd, who had been killed after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds in Minneapolis on May 25.

A statue of King Leopold II of Belgium with a graffiti on its side reading “Congo is ours” – pictured on June 4, 2020 in Antwerp

Alderweireld, 31, who has 98 caps for Belgium, admitted that he was flattered by the idea of having a statue of himself put up in Ekeren – a northern district of the municipality of Antwerp – even though he thought it was a tale.

“I was laughing [when I saw the petition],” he told The Guardian. “I thought it absolutely was some kind of joke, that people are in reality signing the petition.

Tottenham vs Man Utd Live on

“I have to say I’m a little bit honoured as well. It’s a small town in Belgium and until I was 15 I spent my youth there. I went to school there and I still go back.

“If they really wanted to I would never say no because I would be honoured, but I will not sign my own petition. Of all the people who have, I think about 80 per cent are my friends.”

Alderweireld and his Tottenham team-mates are gearing up for the get back of top-flight action if they face Manchester United on Friday Night Football – live on Sky Sports Premier League – a club he was once linked to before signing a new contract at the end of last year.

0:36 Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says players will require to be looked after if the Premier League returns – particularly those like Harry Kane that are returning after injury Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says players will need to be taken care of when the Premier League returns – especially those like Harry Kane who are returning after injury

Spurs have been boosted by the return of Harry Kane, who played in the club’s 2-1 friendly defeat to bottom-placed Premier League side Norwich on Friday.

“In training he looks fully fit, top fit, so we’re going to see the old Kane again,” Alderweireld added. “He has been out for a longer time so his desire to show most people are unbelievable, so you’re going to view a very good Kane.

“Everyone went in to ‘beast mode’ – training, training. We didn’t know when we were going back. Maybe the week after, a couple of weeks after. So people think we were on holiday but we sure weren’t.

“When we were back training we felt like: ‘I’m ready,’ not like in pre-season when it’s: ‘Oh, I have to start all over again, I feel muscle pain.”

What shape are Tottenham set for restart?

0:46 Following the news headlines that one Norwich player has tested positive for coronavirus, Emma Paton confirms other players and also require come in contact with him will not have to self-isolate Following the news that certain Norwich player has tested positive for coronavirus, Emma Paton confirms other players who may have are in contact with him won’t have to self-isolate

Tottenham – on the back foot when football was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic – have a huge amount of work to do to be eligible for next season’s Champions League.

Spurs are eighth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed rivals Chelsea, and four behind Manchester United in fifth place, which can be also set to be considered a Champions League slot given Manchester City’s current ban, pending the results of their appeal.

On the face of it, their nine-game run in looks less daunting than it may, with only Manchester United – their first game live on Sky Sports nowadays on June 19 – and arch-rivals Arsenal their traditional top opponents remaining.

But they also face Champions League-chasing Leicester, Sheffield United, that are deservedly in the search for Europe, and two sides battling against relegation in Bournemouth and another local rival in West Ham.

Watch the Premier League survive Sky Sports

1:16 Andreas Pereira insists Manchester United want sharp in front of their Premier League get back while they prepare to face Tottenham Andreas Pereira insists Manchester United are looking sharp ahead of their Premier League return as they prepare to face Tottenham

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also in the pipeline to enhance fan experience

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday June 17 and Sky, the UK’s leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available ‘free to air’ – including Everton vs Liverpool on the very first full week-end back – for everyone in the united kingdom to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively survive Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the complete nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will even launch a bunch of latest features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with relatives and buddies on virtual platforms.