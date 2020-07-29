Toastmaster TM-904AF Digital Air Fryer, 11.6 Quart, Black



Price: $99.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 10:27:11 UTC – Details)



The Toastmaster 11. 6 quart air fryer is a healthier way to fry without using oil. The rapid air technology circulates the heat to lightly cook fries, meats, vegetables, and other snacks. The air fryer features an integrated safety mechanism to automatically switch off when the door is opened. Adjustable temperature controls allow a variety of foods to be prepared in a fraction of the time. The air fryer includes 8 preset cooking temperature/time options, so preparing meals is no longer a guessing game. Use the included accessories to air fry or dehydrate foods on the 3 crisping racks, roast a whole chicken on the rotisserie spit, or make shrimp kabobs with the metal skewers. Then, without the use of oil, clean-up is much simpler than cleaning a traditional fryer, simply remove the drip tray and wipe the unit clean.

Extra large 11. 6 quart capacity

Rapid heat convection technology

Digital timer and adjustable heat controls

Touch screen control panel

Air fry, rotisserie, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate functions

Accessory package includes: crisping racks, rotisserie spit, skewers and rack, removable drip tray

Included Components: Unit, Crisping Racks, Rotisserie Spit, Skewers, Skewer Rack, Drip Tray