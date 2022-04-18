The “Union of NSS Reserve Officers” NGO issued a statement demanding that the law enforcement officers show a respectful attitude towards Arthur Vanetsyan, who announced a sit-in strike in Freedom Square.

“The former director of the National Security Service, Major General Arthur Vanetsyan, has started a political action in Freedom Square to express his public protest against the passive and even tolerant behavior of the authorities in response to the serious events taking place around our homeland. Yesterday we witnessed how the police officers used force without any reason and necessity to use force against the participants of the protest action, including A. To Vanetsyan.

It is clear that the actions of the police and other law enforcement agencies are, in fact, directed by the Prime Minister himself. He instructs Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan and his deputy, Kamo Tsutsulyan, how to be strict with each of the rally participants and leaders. The latter reduce those instructions to their subordinates in order to fulfill them.

Mr. V. Ghazaryan և K. Tsutsulyan, nothing is eternal, including power. The time will naturally come when the current actions of each official will be evaluated. Therefore, by knowing you personally, being thoroughly informed about your service path, human qualities, as well as habits, we call for restraint.

We demand to respect the right of the citizens to hold free rallies in the country, which is declared a bastion of democracy by the authorities, to show a special respect and correct attitude towards our colleague, former director of the NSS Arthur Vanetsyan, taking into account his official position in the law enforcement system. : We can state with confidence that we have always had relations with our police colleagues in an atmosphere of mutual respect and mutual assistance, and as a result we have recorded serious positive achievements. Respect for each other must be maintained today.

Addressing the current leadership and employees of the NSS, we offer to act with the calmness, sobriety, objective, vigilantly follow the internal political developments typical of our system, demand to show a respectful attitude towards the former head of the service Arthur Vanetsyan. Even Nikol Pashinyan has personally stated in front of all of us that the NSS has never crossed the red lines in the work of the opposition, including him. Therefore, even today you are required to maintain that way of working, because no one has the right to push you to go against the positive traditions that have been established within the system for decades.