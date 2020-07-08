To save his presidency, Donald Trump may tear America apart — Meanwhile in America

Trump just isn’t even pretending to hide the divisive racial rhetoric where he’s anchoring his bid for an additional term.
Without a powerful economy to hold him through reelection, Trump is picking the most polarizing fight possible: He hopes enough Americans will agree totally that their White culture is drowning under a multi-ethnic tide for him to perform an election campaign on racial grievance. Over the weekend, that he turned mostly of the nonpolitical moments in American life — Independence Day festivities — into a pageant of paranoia, claiming that Marxists, radicals and anarchists are roaming the country and far-left fascism is overtaking newsrooms and America’s education system.
The efficacy of Trump’s tactic will emerge only in November. But it is already clear that the President is running the most openly demagogic campaign in America’s modern history. And it’ll leave wounds that will just take years to heal by whoever wakes up in the White House next January 21.
‘A leader in Covid-19’
“I think the world is looking at us as leader in Covid-19,” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany claimed at a press briefing on Monday. The US is a world leader, fine. It gets the most cases and probably the most deaths, and is now experiencing a renewed outbreak racing out of control
. The White House argues that the usa has a better mortality rate than France and Italy — but apart from being in rather poor taste, brandishing death rates like great triumphs shows how little Trump needs to defend his continued mismanagement of the pandemic. The other new White House claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are “totally harmless” is merely untrue. Doctors expect the rate people deaths to start out rising again in the coming weeks, which means that the White House will probably soon be deprived of still another callous talking point.
‘We are in free fall’
With new Covid-19 infections soaring in most states
, some hospitals close to running out of beds and lots of Americans continuing to pack beaches and public spaces, the prognosis is not good. “We are in free fall,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, told CNN. “We know of the 50,000 cases this past day — a single day of this (holiday) weekend,” Walensky said. “If they’re young people, it could be 500 people who die from that. If they’re older people, it could be 7,500 people who die from that — just from a single day of infection.”
The Great Reclosing
Almost half of US states have already been forced to pause or roll straight back attempts to reopen local economies, as local case totals sky-rocket. Below, Meanwhile producer Shelby Rose
takes a look at America’s great backtracking on reopening the economy.
Alabama
On Thursday, Republican Governor Kay Ivey extended Alabama’s public health emergency until September 9.
Arizona
Arizona’s Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday
that the state’s reopening plans are now “on pause” as a result of a significant spike in coronavirus cases. Ducey has closed bars, gyms, cinemas, water parks and tubing, and limited indoor and outdoor mass gatherings that had been reopened.
Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson also said Thursday he was not willing to further lift restrictions as cases surge, and signed an executive order
on Friday that will give Arkansas cities the ability to mandate face coverings.
California
On June 28, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars closed in seven counties, including Los Angeles County. On Thursday, Southern California’s Imperial County reverted to more stringent stay-at-home orders.
Colorado
Colorado bars and nightclubs that do maybe not serve food must reclose during the month of July, after reopening only a couple of weeks prior.
Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says their state will pause its reopening. On Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez issued a countywide curfew to control the spread of Covid-19, and on Sunday announced that restaurants, gyms and other organizations will have to close.
Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana and Maine
The states of Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana and Maine have all hit pause on their reopenings, extending intermediate stages for the next couple weeks as cases grow nationwide.
Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order last Wednesday
closing indoor service at bars throughout the majority of lower Michigan, after having opened in early June. Masks are mandated in public in the state.
Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York
Nevada, New Jersey and New Mexico have also hit pause, with previously expected plans to reopen or allow some businesses to resume activity now on ice. New York’s much-anticipated indoor dining is also on hold.
North Carolina and Rhode Island
North Carolina and Rhode Island have postponed their reopening dates and have limited public activities and gatherings until later in the summertime.
Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars to close again and restaurants to cut back capacity to 50%. On Thursday, that he said Texas would pause any further phases to reopen, as a wave of infections crashed across the state. At least two hospitals in Harris County
, including Houston, are “pretty much at maximum capacity,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said last week.