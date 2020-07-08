To save his presidency, Donald Trump may tear America apart — Meanwhile in America

Trump just isn’t even pretending to hide the divisive racial rhetoric where he’s anchoring his bid for an additional term.

He’s running to keep the Confederate flag — seen by many Americans as a symbol of slavery — flying. He’s guarding statues that honor generals who took up arms against the United States. He has attacked a Black NASCAR driver and even slammed the Washington Redskins football team for finally buying a less offensive name.

Without a powerful economy to hold him through reelection, Trump is picking the most polarizing fight possible: He hopes enough Americans will agree totally that their White culture is drowning under a multi-ethnic tide for him to perform an election campaign on racial grievance. Over the weekend, that he turned mostly of the nonpolitical moments in American life — Independence Day festivities — into a pageant of paranoia, claiming that Marxists, radicals and anarchists are roaming the country and far-left fascism is overtaking newsrooms and America’s education system.

There was an outburst of apolitical violence at the week-end — including the heartbreaking deaths of six children in gun violence — however the America under siege that Trump describes is largely a fantasy. Most pollsters and lots of Republicans believe that while Trump’s arguments strike a chord among countless conservatives, the “Silent Majority” he invokes just isn’t sufficiently large for him to win reelection on the votes alone — and that he is alienating moderate Republicans.





