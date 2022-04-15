The National-Democratic Burden assesses the 2022 resolution of the Artsakh National Assembly as a positive step. The only protest against Nikol Pashinyan’s recent anti-Armenian stances, the only real goal of which is the maniac aspiration to keep the throne at the cost of sacrificing even Artsakh and the whole Republic of Armenia.

At the same time, we consider it very important to emphasize that both the war and the capitulation outcome of the war, as well as its ongoing course, have one main reason: following the strategy.

If there really is a desire to hold the hand of the maniac who has chosen the path of laying a tombstone on the future of the whole Republic of Armenia, then it is necessary.

1) Return to the spirit and context of 1988 րել Adopt Artsakh as a national strategy based on the legal basis of the Republic of Armenia. These legal bases are the 1920 decision of the League of Nations Special Commission, which determined the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The report-proposal of February 24, 1989, as well as the decision of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Armenia և of the Artsakh National Council on the reunification of Artsakh with Armenia. The joint decision of December 1.

2) In this context, pursue a realistic policy of ensuring Artsakh’s security and Armenianness, with the aim of disrupting the process of alienation of Artsakh through active work with the West, first of all, with the United States and France, and deploying international peacekeepers in Artsakh.

Council of the National Democratic Party