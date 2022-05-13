Vahe Hakobyan, an MP from the “Hayastan” faction, informed on his Facebook page that the RA Foreign Ministry had informed in a letter that he and Arman Yeghoyan could not participate in the round table dedicated to Armenia by Lars Patrick Berg, a member of the Council of Europe.

We are once again dealing with the disgraceful dilettantism of the state system

So, Lars Patrick Berg (ECR, Germany), a friend of Armenia and a member of the European Parliament, initiated a round table discussion on Armenia in Brussels. As Chairman of the European Integration Committee.

For some reason, the NA staff applied to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with this issue, in response to which a letter was sent from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that ATTENTION: “Lars Patrick Berg until 2021. He is a member of the extremist “Alternative for Germany” party, the “Identity-Democracy” faction, which has a similar reputation in the European Parliament, and is currently a key player in the “European Conservatives-Reformers” faction. “Contacts with the above-mentioned extremist member of the Council of Europe can have a negative impact on Armenia-EU parliamentary cooperation.” The letter of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is attached.

By this logic, pursuing a foreign policy is simply a misunderstanding. It is difficult to call this dilettantism anything other than an insult to the European values ​​by the Foreign Ministry, a lack of minimal knowledge of European institutions.

BUT MOST INTEREST – just about two months before that, on March 23, the Foreign Ministry sent another letter to the National Assembly detailing the pro-Armenian activities of Lars Patrick Berg in the European Parliament, giving details of Armenian Ambassador to Germany , from his meetings with Ambassador Anna Aghajanyan, informed about the round table discussion being prepared. I repeat, the SAME MINISTRY.

PS The round table discussion has been postponed due to technical reasons, it will take place in June և, of course, I will participate in the event.