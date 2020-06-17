To protect against coronavirus, CDC says to have these 3 items on hand when venturing out

CORONAVIRUS FACE MASKS SHOULD BE WORN IN PUBLIC, WHO SAYS IN UPDATED GUIDANCE

According to the federal agency, a cloth face covering, hand sanitizer that’s made with at least 60 percent alcohol, and tissues are key items to bring along.

The CDC’s recommendations on cloth face coverings are in line with what it has recommended for months. In April, the CDC updated its guidelines to recommend all Americans wear cloth face coverings while in public, “especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

The agency has also recommended using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol since the start of the pandemic, though thorough and proper handwashing is preferred.

Lastly, tissues will be useful when out and about, as they provide some protection between your hands and dirty surfaces, such as door handles. But one health professional said that tissues are also useful to prevent the spread of infectious germs when one gets the urge to sneeze or cough.

“Carrying tissues with you means that in the event that you have to cough or sneeze, you can do so into something other than your hands, and therefore minimize the risk of spreading germs,” Linda Morgan, health and wellness expert with MotivationNook, told Best Life.

“Still, make sure to throw them out immediately after use, and wash your hands right away so that you don’t risk transferring germs to objects that you touch,” she added.