In order to receive a certificate certifying the legality of residence, EEU citizens working in Armenia must obtain a public service number, register on the Workpermit platform, upload the employment contract, according to the RA Ministry of Economy.

It is necessary.

1. Log in to workpermit.am/am website.

2. Click on the “Register” link in the upper right corner of the opened window.

In the window that opens, select the “EEU Citizen” tab by clicking on the “EEU Citizen” entry.

4. Fill in the blanks in the opened egg և confirm.

To get a Public Services number in Armenia, you need to visit a regional passport office. It is recommended to carry out the registration at the place of residence at the same time in order to organize further processes smoothly.

The citizens of the EEU member state, who have an active account on the Platform, can register the family members (parents, wife, husband, children) who came to Armenia with them on their account of the Platform.

The certificate provided to both the EEU citizen and his family member is issued for the term of the employment contract, if the contract is concluded for an indefinite period, the certificate is issued for a period of one year.