To be united, strong and strong ․ The message of the Yerkrapahs of Syunik | Morning

On May 8, Yerkrapah Day, the head of Kajaran community Manvel Paramazyan, the members of the Kajaran regional branch of the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union, the commander of the N military unit, lieutenant colonel Aram Gevorgyan visited the Kajaran fraternal pantheon.

Here are the victims of the Artsakh war. After the flower-laying ceremony and paying tribute, the head of Kajaran community Manvel Paramazyan wished unity and endurance to his comrades-in-arms. “Although we have had many losses, we must be by the side of the army, we must become stronger with our daily work, it is not the time to split,” said Manvel Paramazyan.

Garik Ghazaryan continued the thought of his fighting friend. “The views of our friends who were immortal in all the Artsakh wars will always accompany us from above. So, in these difficult days for Armenia, we must unite, not allow the enemy to carry out insidious programs. “Today we must be strong and solid,” Garik Ghazaryan is convinced.

Melikset Poghosyan, the head of the Syunik regional branch of the Yerkrapah Voluntary Union, was with the Yerkrapah at the memorial to the victims of the 44-day Artsakh war in Goris. The website of “Syunyats Yerkir” regional periodical informs about this. Speaking to reporters, Melikset Poghosyan said that after the ceremony, they will go to the border village of Tegh, where they will discuss the problems faced by the Syunik branch of the Yerkrapah Union and what to do next “in the current military-political situation around our region.”

“Syunik Yerkrapah is currently in the process of reorganization, the ranks are being replenished, work is being done to increase their combat readiness, we strive to be a worthy successor to the heroic deeds of the previous generation and our martyred friends,” Melikset Poghosyan told reporters.

Tomorrow, on May 9, the events will continue in Kapan, the regional center of Syunik. A wreath-laying ceremony is planned at the monument to the hero of the Soviet Union Hunan Avetisyan, after which there will be a commemoration and flower-laying ceremony at the Baghaburj memorial complex, dedicated to 1941-1945. In memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War and the victims of the Artsakh war. There will also be thematic exhibitions at the Shmavon Movsisyan History and Art Museum in Kapan.

Photos from Manvel Paramazyan and Syunyats Yerkir Facebook pages

Armen DAVTYAN