To be Black is to suffer perpetual wounds. Here’s how you can make a difference | US news

I was nine when I was first called a n—- while walking to my mom’s car after school.

Ten when I watched the savage beating of Rodney King by the Los Angeles police department on television. Eleven when I saw the flames and ashes of a city burning after four cops were found not guilty.

When I was 17, Abner Louima was sodomized with a broomstick and the police department attempted to cover up the crime. A couple of months later I was handcuffed for the very first time. The probable cause: a lot of Black children in a car.

An unarmed Amadou Diallo was shot and killed by the New York City police department a few months before my 19th birthday; that he did not make it to his 23rd. Forty-one shots and all officers were found not liable.



It has been grace, and grace alone, which has spared me from the violent deaths perpetrated against my brothers and sisters

When I was 21, an officer from the Atlanta police department raced up the road to stop me in my own car when i was driving back to my dorm. By enough time I was let go, three more patrol cars were on the scene because I was “verbally aggressive”.

I was three years more than Sean Bell when, at 23 and the night before his wedding, he was killed by police officers, who fired 50 shots in to his vehicle. All three of the officers who have been indicted were found not liable.

In my 30s, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, Philando Castile, Atatiana Jefferson, Alton Sterling, Botham Jean, Aiyana Jones, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, Walter Scott.

And in 2020, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

It has been grace, and grace alone, which has spared me from the violent deaths perpetrated against my siblings. But like Black people across this nation, I continue to ask the question, “Am I next?”

This fear is maybe not new. Nor is it misplaced. The trauma due to the abusive anti-Black relationship with America is generational and historical. We are bonded by ancestry and the collective pain of a those who have been brutalized and summarily ignored. From the middle passage to Minnesota. The deep wounds of racial violence permeate our bloodlines, our communities, and how we as Black people navigate through life.



‘Call it out!’: worldwide voices from George Floyd protests – video



In these moments where Black people are killed by police for being Black, and the response to peaceful protests of police brutality is often met by more police brutality, I have struggled to move beyond the paralyzing emotions of rage, fear, upheaval, and grief. Like those individuals who have taken to the streets to demand change, pained by the perpetual wounds of systemic racism and oppression, I will be overwhelmed and triggered.

But silence is complicity, and my living won’t be in vain. Retreating to the safe harbor of comfort during crisis is simply cowardice. Radical change won’t result with the acquiescence of passive progressives and the placating politics of patience and incrementalism. In a land where “freedom” and “liberty” are excuses for exclusion, the aesthetic of justice that allows the assault on Black lives to keep on unabated and that is protected by white supremacy must be dismantled and rebuilt. Justice is a false pretense if the constitution fails to be consistently, fairly, and justly applied to Black people.



We are our brother’s and sister’s keeper and all of us has a role in this fight for Black lives

We are our brother’s and sister’s keeper and each of us has a role in this fight for Black lives. Here are a few ideas for what you can do to join the fight:

Demilitarize the authorities. Decrease police force budgets and reinvest those resources to fund schools, libraries, quality healthcare, parks, childcare, jobs, interventionists, and a youth development system. Community safety does not originate from cops – strong institutions ensure communities can thrive.

Support organizations light emitting diode by, serving, and operating to Black people. Support those who organize, agitate, resist, disrupt, demonstrate, and advocate to make sure that Black lives are not expendable. The folks have the power – fund organized action.

Interrogate what being an ally truly means. Use your voice. Be bold and take a stand: equivocation fuels inequity. If you have privilege, use it, leverage it. There is nothing revolutionary about recognizing your power and doing nothing with it to advance social change and end systemic racism.

You are either for Black lives or you aren’t. Systemic racism permeates every system – law enforcement, education, health, transportation, housing, the economy, the surroundings and even philanthropy, the system where I work. Are you hiring Black people? Are they tokenized or in leadership positions? It’s maybe not complicated. Oppression is operational. Disassemble it and undo the status quo.

Stop tiptoeing around race, slavery, racial injustice, racial bias, systemic racism, white supremacy, nationalism, anti-Blackness, or racial equity. It’s real. We’ve studied and debated it long enough. Act. End of discussion.

Vote for an agenda at the local, state, and federal levels that prioritizes Black lives and demolishes the insidious pillars of white supremacy atlanta divorce attorneys form. For those whose electoral existence is predicated upon the domination of Black lives, we must take over the ballot box. If you are registered to vote and someone you know is not, help them register. Vote. Vote. Vote.

Over the past few days my thoughts have centered around family. The groups of those who have been killed by police. The mothers and fathers that are worried about their Black sons and Black daughters. And I keep thinking about my loved ones.

In late February, my wife came to me with exciting news: she is pregnant with our 2nd child. A couple weeks later, since the pandemic raged and the frailty of our systems of care was reaffirmed by the disproportionate impact of herpes, we received more news: we will be having a baby boy. I was beyond elated. Literally jumped and shouted, tears of joy welling up in my own eyes. And for a brief period, perhaps a few days – no more than a week – we, we, felt the pure joy of this good news.

But for a Black man and a Black woman in this country, persistent and unbridled joy is fleeting. Our conversations lifting up the hopes and dreams for our unborn son were quickly tempered by our collective fears. Fear of bringing a Black baby boy in to a nation that unrepentantly justifies the brutalization and killing of Black people. Fear of raising a Black boy into adulthood only to have his life prematurely extinguished because of his darker hue. Fear that a traffic stop will turn into our Black son being asphyxiated and strangled by a callous, depraved police officer with a knee to his neck for pretty much nine minutes.

We are tired. We are angry.

We want to breathe. We want to live. We want our children to live. We want to be safe.

We need accountability. We need this upheaval to end and the wounds to heal.

We demand change.

We won’t yield until Black lives matter.

It is indeed our duty to fight.

Alex Johnson is a program director at The California Wellness Foundation. He previously served on the California Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board. The California Wellness Foundation supports the Guardian’s Guns and Lies in America series