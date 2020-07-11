To Accelerate Cryptocurrency Adoption, We Must First Improve User Experience

Only with increasing difficulty is one able to recall an occasion when the most of the world was yet to look at the internet. In 1995, user adoption of the internet had​ ​only reached​ 10% of American house holds, five years after the initial web browser premiered. Another five years later, in the entire year 2000, 50% of the United States nation had already adopted the internet.

Imagining today’s world without internet is merely unfathomable and, in the future, exactly the same will be said about cryptocurrency. The technologies fostered by the crypto industry tend to be considered the absolute most disruptive and paradigm-shifting advancements since the birth of the net itself. They are quickly transforming just how people interact, trade, and gain autonomy of their own wealth and assets.

In early 90s, internet adoption was slow. Newly developed networks struggled with concerns of scalability, privacy and simplicity of use. Today, we’re witnessing these same key issues with cryptocurrencies and blockchains. In order to accelerate mainstream adoption, we must wear the hat of a user experience designer, because only then will we see cryptocurrencies reach their full potential across the globe.

Cryptocurrencies must first be simplified

Crypto is no simple concept. The industry is wanting to squeeze a new technology into old-fashioned patterns of finance. This may be possible for some, but definitely not in most.

Firstly, it’s crucial that you communicate just why there are key differences between old-fashioned fiat money, such as for instance euros, dollars, pounds, etc., and crypto, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), etc. Most people don’t understand that Bitcoin is a decentralized and worldwide digital currency not backed by a central entity and immune to government interference.

This year, the United States Federal Reserve pumped ​trillions of dollars​ into the nation’s economy, that may have consequences at a later date when inflation inevitably rises. Bitcoin, on the other hand, includes a limited supply. With a collection maximum, it’s anti-inflationary. This means that as time passes, it increases in value.

Nodes and hash rate aside, we must better educate the public how understanding and adopting cryptocurrency does not need to be complicated. What holds many people right back is their lack of comprehension of things like crypto wallets and private keys. But we must explain to users that using crypto is simple, accessible and highly beneficial.

At the same time, it’s important to communicate that this isn’t just a crypto versus old-fashioned banking scenario — banks and institutions are also integrating cryptocurrencies within their systems. We are all adopting crypto together.

Many cryptocurrency exchanges are building strong relationships with banks across the world, and a variety of old-fashioned institutions may also be educating their users on the many benefits of crypto. Take PwC for example, which publishes an annually ​Crypto Hedge Fund Report ​that aims to encourage the adoption of sound techniques as this innovative space matures. Meanwhile, banks like ING are regularly buying ​research​ to teach their users on the “money revolution.”

Accessing cryptocurrency should be an intuitive user experience

What’s holding back a big majority of folks from entering this space may be the perceived complexities of onboarding. Right now, it is those that understand the inner workings of cryptocurrency technology which can be reaping some great benefits of its value. New users should not be excluded just because they lack the awareness of just how to access several form of finance.

Users need to feel confident that even if they use Bitcoin, a stablecoin or still another cryptocurrency, they are able to exchange their funds for fiat at their convenience. Crypto debit cards now serve as a solution to meet up this demand. Cash could be just as easily accessed from the crypto ATM as it is from an old-fashioned bank account holding fiat.

New users lack the confidence that is possible. We need to help them become comfortable with purchasing and trading crypto, which explains why onboarding users with easy-to-use applications is key. The beauty of crypto has been able to access different types of currencies all in the one place.

It is as much as the crypto community to simplify the method of onboarding by which makes it as convenient as accessing traditional finance from a day to day bank. Do email users need to comprehend the inner workings of these email systems? No. All they need to know is that it’s a reliable communication tool. Helping users comprehend the process is vital to an optimistic onboarding experience. The process should be intuitive, and it must make sense.

The crypto ecosystem must be more convenient than existing technology

For users to adopt crypto, there must be a need for it. What’s the purpose of transitioning to a brand new kind of money if my existing bank-account does the work? What may be the need searching for learning and adopting new forms of finance?

It took an international pandemic, intensified political conflict and other macroeconomic factors for individuals to realize we now have less get a handle on over our personal finances than we thought. Traditional fiat can be invested and spent in ways which can be out of our get a handle on, through decisions that are usually detrimental to others. We know too well from past financial crises that people cannot get a handle on the value of our money when it is in traditional fiat. Cryptocurrencies offer greater autonomy over where we decide to invest, bringing financial get a handle on back to individuals.

Crypto also provides users with the power to earn right back crypto on purchases via a new ecosystem of “cryptoback” reward systems. It is just now that we’re seeing more desirable membership and cashback benefits that have been missing from crypto since the birth of the currency, nonetheless it is important to fit what old-fashioned fiat is offering and go a level further. Traditional fiat reward systems usually reimburse “rewards” which can be often limited by airline miles and other reward systems.

Crypto cashback, on the other hand, supplies the opportunity to earn a percentage of one’s transaction value back in Bitcoin. When it’s more attractive to keep rather than spend Bitcoin, creating reward systems like crypto cashbacks with no need to visit the financial institution makes crypto adoption more intuitive.

These forms of currencies may also be borderless — if you can access an ATM that takes MasterCard or Visa, then you can certainly access your money. This notably lowers the fees of cross-border transactions and makes accessing your cash instant wherever you are.

Mainstream Bitcoin adoption is inevitable, and the ones who are late to the party might miss out on purchasing these in-demand assets at affordable investment levels. Cryptocurrency exchanges offer an opportunity for users to get into a variety of currencies from stablecoins over fiat to cryptocurrencies, improving the accessibility of greater financial freedom and multi-currency trade.

Communicating this will be key. How we shape the ability for new users will determine the speed of Bitcoin adoption by conventional finance. Everyone deserves the proper to access these transformative kinds of finance.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are the author’s alone and do not fundamentally reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.