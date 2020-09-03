TLC’s ‘Meet the Derricos’ stars say God blessed them with 14 children: ‘We are thankful and grateful’

And after being asked various times over the years how they handle all of it, the couple wanted to open their doors and provide America a preview into their relatively sleep deprived lives. In the series, Karen and Deon goal to provide “open and honest dialogue” about raising numerous kids, while providing audiences an unfiltered check out their growing household.

The set talked to Fox News about why they greenlighted the concept of electronic cameras recording their lives, what’s it truly like quarantining with 14 kids and the misunderstandings individuals still have about their home.

BINDI IRWIN REMEMBERS LEARNING SHE WAS GOING TO BE A MOTHER: ‘TIME STOOD STILL’

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY CONSIDERED ANOTHER ‘TRADITIONAL’ NAME FOR SON ARCHIE

Fox News: What made both of you say yes to the concept of having electronic cameras follow your household around for a program like this one?

Deon Derrico: We had numerous obstacles that we were dealt with with having the multiples, having the quintuplets, things that we didn’t understand. We didn’t have somebody easily offered to help us. We needed to do this trial and mistake.

So with that being stated, discovering that we truly had the flair all alone, it was simply inherent in us, we wished to provide this to other individuals. We have actually had numerous obstacles that you will see throughout our series that we have …