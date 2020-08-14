TKSTAR Vehicles Car GPS Tracker,Waterproof 3G GPS Tracking Device Motorcycle Trucks Locator Finder Strong Magnetic/Real Time Track/Alarm/Monitor 7800 mAh Long Standby TK915



Features:

♥Real time free tracking, GSM/GPS dual mode positioning, positioning accuracy of up to 5 meters.

♥7800mAh ultra large capacity battery, super long standby, charge once can standby for 120 days.

♥Electronic fence, over speed, low power alarm, voice monitor,realtime tracking,free tracking platform.

♥Call the tracker, recieve an instant location map to your phone/tablet/PC of exactly where the tracker is located.

♥IPX6 waterproof design, no need to worry about the rainy days.

How does it work?

Any time you want to locate the tracker all you have to do is call the SIM phone number or send it a text message. Once connected the unit will send you a SMS Text message with a Google Maps link. If you want online tracking, then you just need to turn on GPRS and set APN, then log in APP/Web Platform.



♥Warm tip:

☞☞ 3G network GPS Tracker is Not include SIM:Our device supports GSM(2G) & WCDMA(3G) networks,please buy a SIM card which supports 3G network(or supports both 2G & 3G) to insert into the gps.

Electronic fence, over speed, low power alarm, Track the location of vehicles.

☞Not included SIM card,You have to buy it from a local carrier.

Specifications:

☞Size: 4.37 x 3.04 x 1.09 inches

☞Net Weight: 300g

☞Color: Black

☞Network: GPRS,GSM(2G) & WCDMA(3G)

☞GPS accuracy: 5m

☞Input: 5V-1A

☞Output: 110-220V

☞Battery: Rechargeable 3.7V 7800mAh Lithium battery

☞Standby Time: 120 days

☞Working Time:6 Week

Package Includes:

☞1 x GPS Tracker

☞1 x USB Cable

☞1 x Storage Bag

☞1 x User Manual

★Powerful Magnetic & Shake Alarm —- It has 6pcs built-in magnets,with super strong powerful magnetic,can be very easily installed.: After you did the shake alarm setting,please keep the tracker being stationary for 5 minutes, then this function will start working. It will send SMS “sensor alarm!” to the admin number when the unit get shocked.

★Electronic Fence—- It has electronic fence, over speed, low power alarm,track the location of vehicles. Call the tracker, recieve an instant location map to your phone/tablet/PC of exactly where the tracker is located.

★Overspeed Alarm —- This alarm works only under continuous positioning mode.When the unit speed is exceed the speed you presetted, it will send message “speed alarm!” to the admin number every 5 minutes.

★Sleep Mode —- 1.Sleep by time mode: After did this setting, tracker will only work for 5 minutes after being waked up, and back to sleep mode, GPS will shut off and GSM will works in low consumption mode. SMS, call will can wake up the tracker.2.Sleep by shock sensor mode: After did this setting, if no shock for 5 minutes, the tracker will work under “sleep by shock” mode, GPS will shut off, GSM will works in low consumption. Vibration, SMS, call will can wake up the tracker.