TKSTAR GPS Tracker,3G GPS Tracker for Vehiches Real Time Tracking Car GPS, Waterproof Strong Magnet Tracking device Anti-Lost for Car Motorcycle Truck Alarm TK905

Warm Tips:

Please pay attention that if you find there is a SIM card that came with the tracker, please don’t use the SIM card, because it’s expired and invalid now.

Not include SIM:Our device supports GSM(2G) & WCDMA(3G) networks, please buy a local SIM card which support 2G and 3G for the tracker. In the US, we recommend: T-Mobile. It supports GSM(2G)&WCDMA(3G) networks.

Whether it’s your parents go travel alone, a new teenage driver, TKSTAR GPS Tracker will provide location updates as often as every 10 seconds or 15 seconds.

【History Track Memory】: Display 90 days historical route. You can choose to view LBS location data or GPS location data.

【Geo-fence 】Set up a geofence for the tracker to restrict its movements within a district. The device will send alarm information to APP when it goes out of or get in this district.

Specifications:

Size: 90 x 72 x 22mm(3.54″-2.83″-0.87″)

Weight: 168g

Input: 5V-1A

Output: 110-220V

Standby Time:about 60 days

Working time:2 week

GPS accuracy: 16-32 ft

LBS accuracy:328-3280ft

Battery: Rechargeable 3.7V 5000mAh Lithium battery

Package:

1*gps tracker(SIM not include)

1*instruction

If you need technical assistance, pls contact 【[email protected]】

【【5USD /month】】 SIM Card Not Included，3G network GPS Tracker ,Support Network : WCDMA / GSM / GPRS.As long as you have a local country 2G or 3G card, and plug it into our GPS, our GPS can be used worldwide.

【Anti-Thieft Multi-Funtion】:Geo Fence, Overspeed Alert, 6 Months History Track Memory.All of these features can be viewed live on your phone for your peace of mind.

【Widely Used】Track the location of the vehicles(renting car,truck,moto,freezer,boat etc)MOBILE GPS TRACKING ON YOUR PHONE AND PC!!Tracking in real-time over the Internet or our free App,accuracy up to 5-10 meters.

✔24-hour Friendly Customer Service:if u have any problem pls email us:【[email protected]】.

📶 【SIM Selection 】 📶: The gps tracker supports GSM(2G) & WCDMA(3G) networks. Please buy a local SIM card which support 2G and 3G for the tracker. In the US, we recommend: T-Mobile. Customizable position report frequency from 10 Seconds while moving.