TKSTAR GPS Tracker, Strong Magnet Car GPS Tracker Remote Monitor 90 Days Long Standby Vehicle Tracker Online Realtime Tracking & Monitoring System from USA



Price: $49.98

(as of Aug 19,2020 07:07:21 UTC – Details)



Warm Tips:

▶Not includ SIM card. You need to buy a GSM(2G) SIM card, and insert it into the device! We recommend: SpeedTalk(it’s affiliated with T-Mobile), 5 usd per month, the cheapest monthly fee among all SIM. Other gps trackers need 15-25 usd per month.

▶Please confirm whether your area supports 2G first, most areas support 2G network.(You can go to the T-Mobile store to consult)

Realtime Tracking Accurate Position Magnetic Waterproof Remote Monitor 90 Days Long Standby Vehicle GPS Tracker Smart Saving Power

Q: How does it work?

A: Any time you want to locate the tracker all you have to do is call the SIM phone number or send it a text message. Once connected the unit will send you a SMS message with a Google Maps link. When you tap it, you will get a location of the unit anywhere within 5 meters. If you want online tracking, you just need to turn on GPRS and set APN, then log in APP/Web Platform.

Features:

1. Real-time free tracking, GPS/AGPS dual mode positioning, GPS accuracy of up to 5 meters.

2. 5000mAh ultra large capacity battery, 90 days super long standby.

3. Geo- fence, over speed alarm, low power alarm, shake sensor.

4. Track the location of the lost or stolen pets, children, the elderly and vehicles.

Specifications:

Size: 90 x 72 x 22mm

Weight: 168g

Color: Black

Network: GSM / GPRS

GPS Sensitivity: -159dBm

GPS accuracy: 5m

Input: 5V-1A

Output: 110-220V

Battery: Rechargeable 3.7V 5000mAh Lithium battery

Standby Time: 90 days

Package Includes:

1 x GPS Tracker(SIM not included)

1 x USB Cable

1 x Storage Bag

1 x Micro Sim Adapter

1 x Nano Sim Adapter

1 x User Manual

★【5USD /month】SIM Card Not Included. This device needs a 2G SIM. Please buy a 2G SIM for it. SpeedTalk(it’s affiliated with T-Mobile) provides 2G service, 5usd/month, you can buy one from amazon. Please confirm whether your area supports 2G, most areas support 2G network (you can go to the T-Mobile store to consult)

★ 3 MONTH EXTRA-LONG STANDBY: 5000mA ultra large capacity rechargeable battery, can standby for 90 days Maximum after fully charged. Normal Working time: 3 weeks.

★ REAL TIME TRACKING: Free tracking on GOOGLE Map by PC/Tablet and APP by cell phone. Pls contact us first if you don`t know how to activate the tracker. Email:【[email protected]】

★ MULTI-FUNCTION FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE: Geo Fence, Induction Sensor, Shake Sensor, Overspeed Alert, Low Battery Alarm, etc. Using GSM/GPS dual mode position accuracy of up to 5-10 meters.

★ WIDELY USED: Track the location of the vehicles(renting car, truck, moto, freezer, boat etc), Real-time Tracking with Live reporting and History log. View on Phone or on Website. You can also receive GPS coordinates via SMS Text.