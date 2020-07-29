TKSTAR GPS Tracker, GPS Tracker for Vehicles Waterproof Tracking Device Realtime Car GPS Tracker Anti Theft Hidden GPS Locator with Magnetic for Cars Motorcycles Trucks Drivers Commercial TK905



Warm Tips:

▶Not includ SIM card. You need to buy a GSM(2G) SIM card, and insert it into the device! We recommend: SpeedTalk(it’s affiliated with T-Mobile), 5 usd per month, the cheapest monthly fee among all SIM. Other gps trackers need 15-25 usd per month.

▶Please confirm whether your area supports 2G first, most areas support 2G network.(You can go to the T-Mobile store to consult)

we provide excellent customer service

We’ll respond you in 10-12 hours.There may be some places on the user manual that aren’t clear enough. If you have any questions, PLEASE DON’T HESITATE TO CONTACT US for the most comprehensive instructions.(we’ll send you an emailfor the most comprehensive instructions, pls concern your emails these days)

【Ideal for Your Loved Ones】GPS/LBS multiple mode positioning provides you a reliable position and historical route, easily to learn whether they are safe. Never worry or wonder again!

【Perfect for Business】Track drivers, speed and logistics. Maintain safety standards and help keep employees honest.

【Best Choice for Protecting Your Assets】With mutiple anti-theft functions(such as realtime tracking, geofence, historical route playback, shake alarm and over-speed alarm), you don’t need to worry about your car will be lost anymore!

Specifications

Size:3.54″*2.83″*0.87″

Weight: 168g

Color: Black

Input: 5V-1A

Output: 110-220V

Standby Time:about 90 days

GPS accuracy: 5-10m

Network: GSM / GPRS

GPS Sensitivity: -159dBm

Battery: Rechargeable 3.7V 5000mAh Lithium battery

Package

1* GPS tracker(Not includ SIM)

1* Charging cable

1* User manual

✔【Waterproof Tracking Device】Waterproof material, added dense design and deeply waterproof and dustproof,it could prevent rain and dirt.lt also prevent any bad environment.It is suitable for outdoor use.

✔【Realtime Positioning & Precise Positon】GPS/LBS multiple mode positioning provides you peace of mind. Real-time tracking through the website or mobile app (using Google Maps data), and you can also get GPS coordinates via SMS. Accuracy up to 16ft.

✔【Anti Theft Functions】Shake alarm | Geofencing | Overspeed alert | Historical playback. Whether it’s a commercial fleet management or tracking the safety issues of the people you care about when they drive, this device is a perfect choice.

✔【No Complicate Installation Needed】With the built-in magnet, you can easily attach the device to any iron surface, user-friendly. 3.54”*2.83”*0.87” & 5000mAh battery, it’s very suitable for hidden inside vehicles, and battery lasts up to 3 weeks! If you have any problems pls email us【[email protected]】