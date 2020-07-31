TKSTAR GPS Tracker Designed for Bicycle Small Vehicles Hidden Real-time Track Long Standby SIM Card GPS GSM GPRS Tracking Devices with LED Tail Light Lifetime Free Platform – TK906



How does it work?

Any time you want to locate the tracker all you have to do is call the SIM phone number or send it a text message. Once connected the unit will send you a SMS Text message with a Google Maps link. If you want online tracking, then you just need to turn on GPRS and set APN, then log in APP/Web Platform.



Functions:

1. GPS and Location Based Service

2. Real time tracking

3. Check the history of route on platform

4. Monitoring and communication

5. SOS Alarm

6. Power Saving Mode

7. Google map on mobile

8. Geofence and movement alert

9. Overspeed alert

10. Low Battery Alarm

11.Waterproof

Note:

1.This GPS trackers need to use a 2G SIM card for 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900MHz, not support 3G, 4G SIM card

2. Head light:The light below red housing.Head light factory setting is off .The LED light is not always on, if it is on, it will consume a lot of power.

3.Indicator Light: The light in sim card slot.

4.INDICATOR LIGHT STATUS & MEANING

Yellow light -Solid,No GPRS signal

Yellow light -Flash,GPRS connection

Blue light -Solid,No GPS signal

Blue light -Flash,GPS connection

Specifications:

Dim.:40mm x 85mm x 28mm(1.5″*3.3″*0.7″)

Weight:80g

Network:GSM/GPRS

Band:850/900/1800/1900Mhz

GPS accuracy:5m

Wall charger:110－220V input, 5V-1A output

Battery:Chargeable changeable 3.7V 1200mAh Li-ion battery

Standby:25days

Package includes:

1 x Bicycle GPS Tracker

1 x 5 pin micro USB Cable

1 x Bracket for installation

1 x Pin

1 x User Manual

