Tiz the Law wins the 152nd Belmont Stakes in New York

The entire race occurred without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic . The three-year-old colt was ridden by jockey Manny Franco and is owned by Sackatoga Stables under 82-year-old trainer Barclay Tagg.

Dr. Post and Max Player came in 2nd and third, respectively.

Typically the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes was the first leg for the very first time in history. The race was originally slated to happen on June 6.

Traditionally, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes preceded the Belmont Stakes, but those two races were postponed aswell due to the pandemic.