Tiz the Law wins the 152nd Belmont Stakes in New York

Dr. Post and Max Player came in 2nd and third, respectively.
Typically the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes was the first leg for the very first time in history. The race was originally slated to happen on June 6.
Traditionally, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes preceded the Belmont Stakes, but those two races were postponed aswell due to the pandemic.
The Kentucky Derby is anticipated to take place on September 5, while the Preakness Stakes is scheduled for October 3, with Tiz the Law and his connections now straight away targeting the second leg of the famed Triple Crown and dreaming of a clean sweep.
“I’ve got the horse for the race,” said Franco.
“I’m happy with the opportunity the owner has given me, and the trainer, Barclay, I’m in good hands.
“They know what they’re doing and the horse is really good.”
Saturday’s race was shortened from a mile and a half to a mile and an eighth, as the Belmont Stakes is normally the final race and the longest of the three.