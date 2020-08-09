Tiz the Law Rolls Home in Travers

It took 17 long years of waiting, however the minute was whatever Jack Knowlton anticipated.

Maybe it was even much better.

Tiz the Law, b, 3/c

Constitution– Tizfiz, by Tiznow Owner: Sackatoga Stable

Breeder: Twin Creeks Farm (NY)

Trainer: Barclay Tagg

Jockey: Manuel Franco

Information supplied by Equibase sometimes of entry. Pedigree Notes

Constitution stands at WinStar Farm LLC for $40,000 (2020). Sale History

FTNAUG2018 • $110,000 • Consignor: Sequel Bloodstock, representative • Buyer: Jack Knowlton.

As Knowlton held a box with a prize in benefit for Tiz the Law‘s definitive success in the $980,000 Runhappy Travers Stakes (G1)Aug 8, the creator and functional supervisor of the group that owns the boy of Constitution had a smile that even a face mask might not conceal.

“Absolutely, this was very special. (Tiz the Law) performed even better than we could have hoped,” stated the head of Sackatoga Stable who has actually long regreted missing out on the 2003 Travers in his home town of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., with the stable’s very first timeless winner, FunnyCide “We were positive entering into the race, however we saw what occurred recently (when Midnight Bisou was beaten in the Personal Ensign, G1). You understand this is the Graveyard of Favorites, however I was hoping they closed the gates on that last weekend.

“We’re getting redemption 17 years later.”

Photo: Coglianese Photos/Joe Labozzetta

( L-R): Juan Barajas Saldana and Jack Knowlton lead Tiz the Law and Manny Franco to the winner’s …