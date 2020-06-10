Tito Ortiz Is Dead Serious about Becoming a Cop, ‘Cops Are the Good Guys’



Officer Tito Ortiz?!

Maybe … due to the fact the MIXED MARTIAL ARTS legend informs TMZ Sports he’s not really kidding about about producing a job switch to police.

“I plan on it,” Ortiz states … “It just depends on what ranking I want to do. Do I want to be a sheriff or do I want to be a police officer? I haven’t made my decision yet.”

The 45-year-old ULTIMATE FIGHTER CHAMPIONSHIPS Hall regarding Famer states he’s already been doing a lot of analysis — and also set up a police ride-along in the coming days and nights to help guideline his choice.

So, why?

Tito states with his MIXED MARTIAL ARTS career turning down, this individual wants a job that will not just retain him thrilled but also desires to serve the community.

“I’ll be fighting one more time this year. I want to hang ’em up. But, I want to do something else that will not just keep that excitement going but just do what’s right for the country. Do what’s right for the city, for my city.”

Tito says having been always advised cops usually are the “bad guys” — but since a grown-ass man, “I came to realize that the cops are the good guys.”