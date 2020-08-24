Tito Mboweni: South Africa’s president lambasts minister over Zambia tweets



President Ramaphosa (L) said Mr Mboweni’s (L) tweets were unfortunate and did not represent his government’s views





South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has “strongly reprimanded” his finance minister for tweets criticising the sacking of a top government official in Zambia.

“Presidents in Africa must stop this nonsense of waking up in the morning and fire a central bank governor,” Tito Mboweni tweeted.

Mr Rampahosa said the comments did not reflect the views of his government.

Zambia’s information minister said the tweets were “improper” and “immature.”

Dora Siliya told Mr Mboweni to instead focus on South Africa’s “coronavirus problems”: