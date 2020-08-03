Titans sign first-round pick Isaiah Wilson to rookie contract

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: Isaiah Wilson #OL52 of the Georgia Bulldogs speaks to the media at the Indiana Convention Center on February 26, 2020 in Indianapolis,Indiana (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) *** Local caption *** Isaiah Wilson

Isaiah Wilson was the last first-round draft pick to sign his rookie contract

With NFL training school starting to open this previous week, we have actually seen a bunch of choices from the 2020 NFL Draft class formally sign their rookie offers. From Joe Burrow to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, all first-round choices were represented, other than the 29 th general pick.

That all altered on Monday, as the Tennessee Titans signed previous Georgia offensive take on Isaiah Wilson to his rookiecontract The hold-up for finalizing Wilson followed he was put on the group’s reserve/COVID-19 list, which avoided him from getting in the center to formally put pen to paper. Wilson was efficiently gotten rid of from stated list on Monday.

Wilson will defend a starter’s area in training school

The Titans are coming off a Cinderella season, where they beat the heavily-favored New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens to clinch an area in the AFC ChampionshipGame After falling to the ultimate Super Bowl champs in the Kansas City Chiefs, the Titans saw beginning right take on Jack …