Titans fine Vic Beasley heavily after unexpected absence

3 Green Bay Packers who require to step up in 2020 by Leigh Oleszczak

Vic Beasley, AtlantaFalcons (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Vic Beasley’s wallet was struck hard after taking a while to rejoin the Tennessee Titans.

The Tennessee Titans were anticipating pass rush Vic Beasley to show up to training school renewed as he attempts to clean off the stink of a bad season in 2019, however were left shocked when he didn’t even appear at all. While Beasley has actually lastly reached Titans practice and sent to his COVID-19 screening, he did so after losing an excellent piece of his $9,500,000 salary.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Titans have actually fined Beasley $500,000 for reporting 10 days late. While that sounds extreme, the brand-new CBA makes holdouts punitive for gamers, which provided Tennessee the authority to come down hard on their brand-new finalizing.

As is mandated by the CBA, the #Titans fined pass-rusher Vic Beasley $500 K for his unexecuted absence, I’m informed. Beasley appeared today for his COVID-19 test, stopping the fines after 10 days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2020

Vic Beasley is attempting to reboot his profession with the Titans.

While Beasley tape-recorded an NFL-best 15.5 sacks throughout his 2nd season in the …