Titanium version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 unveiled in Germany

Samsung quietly unveiled a more premium version of the Galaxy Watch3 – one that uses titanium for the body instead of the usual stainless steel. Samsung Germany posted the press release, saying that the watch will be available online starting on September 18.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Titan will only come in 45 mm size (there’s no mention of a 41mm option) and will be painted in Mystic Black exclusively. The bracelet is made out of stainless steel, by the way, only the watch body is titanium.









Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Titan (45 mm, Wi-Fi only)

This premium version appears is nowhere to be seen outside of Germany for now so we don’t know which other markets will get it (the rest of the EU, presumably). You can see it in the online store.

Now, for the price – €633. That’s quite a premium over the €447 that the regular 45mm watch costs (note: the Titan model is Wi-Fi only, there’s no LTE option). You can always get a Galaxy Fit2 smart band for €47 (available October 2).

Source (in German)