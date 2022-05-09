Adolescence is one of the most responsible. There are drastic biological and psychological changes in the organism.

Complications are formed due to height change. Some are constrained by their own age because they are different from their peers. Girls are hindered by the change of structure, weight gain. After all, any change in the body causes anxiety. Adolescents are characterized by constant comparisons with their peers, which are accompanied by nervousness, movement, search for clothes, hair.

Adolescents, as a rule, become very sensitive to external stimuli, manifested by nervousness, emotional instability, irritability.

Puberty is accompanied by an increase in emotional interest in the opposite sex.

Abrupt physical and external changes force the adolescent to reconsider, re-formulate the social role. Emotions, perceptions, new values, new goals are drastically changed. The teenager wants to be perceived as great, but lack of experience, sufficient knowledge և skills causes emotional instability.

With instability is the changing self-esteem. At this age there is a need to feel strong, unique, but it is at this time that adolescents face criticism: you could learn better, you could be more independent.

In order to help teenagers, it is necessary to teach them to respect, to take care of external, internal changes, to assure that the difficult period will definitely pass.

Most of the conflicts with teenagers are due to the incorrect assessment of the situation by adults. The nervous system of adolescents is very stressed at that time, one should be careful in the relationship so that the nervous traumas do not turn into neurosis, as well as be careful not to increase the blood pressure during adolescence. It can develop into hypertension as it matures.

It is possible for parents to establish friendly relations with their children. The teenager should trust his parents and try to find the answers to all the questions from his relatives.

The correct distribution of daily employment is possible. The role of my parents in this issue is great, the teenagers can not decide the primary occupations on their own, but it may be done by mutual agreement.

The greatest help of adults is to provide teenagers with a peaceful, positive atmosphere in the family. In that period, family conflicts can have irreversible consequences for the physiological and emotional health of adolescents.

